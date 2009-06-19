What's your favorite movie to watch with Dad?

Mine is Father of the Bride, which thankfully made our list of 24 Movies To See With Dad. Awwwwwww. It’s not that I would particularly like to deal with anything remotely involving a wedding. Oh hell no. It’s the uber-relatable scenes of Annie Banks and George (Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Steve Martin, pictured) playing basketball in the driveway that suck me in. That was soooo me and my dad, the only glaring difference being that Annie Barrett could actually shoot the frickin’ ball one-handed and had pretty amazing form all-around, whereas Annie Banks is the sorriest excuse for a student-athlete to hit theaters in the early ’90s. (I smell another photo gallery!)

My runner-up dad movie is 2001: A Space Odyssey — I remember the first time we watched it together, the normally sedated Bill Barrett nearly leapt out of his big red chair to punctuate the final fetus-meets-home plant moment with a resounding “F—in A, Ann! Did you see that? ARE YOU WATCHING THIS?” I most certainly was. Hi, dad! Happy early Father’s Day.

Is your favorite watch-with-Dad movie on our list?