Sarah McLachlan records Winter Olympics theme

Dave Karger
June 18, 2009 at 10:32 PM EDT

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan has written and recorded the theme song to the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, EW.com has learned exclusively. The track, called “One Dream,” will be used in all of NBC’s promos for the games. McLachlan, who lives in Vancouver, will have a busy 2010, remounting her Lilith Fair tour and releasing a new studio album. And we’ve already witnessed the power she wields when she teams up with an established organization: Her TV spot for the ASPCA (featuring her hit “Angel”) reportedly helped raise $30 million. And we can guarantee her wardrobe will be much more tasteful than Bjork’s never-ending 2004 Olympics frock.

