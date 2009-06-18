'Real Genius' house of overflowing popcorn myth busted :(

Mandi Bierly
June 18, 2009 at 04:00 PM EDT

This is too upsetting to keep to myself, so I must ruin it for you as well: Last night on Discovery’s MythBusters, they proved that the pressure of a massive amount of popcorn popping is not enough to blow out the windows of your home as seen in the 1985 film Real Genius. Busted! Two consolations: They did prove that a laser can pop popcorn (which drew applause from Kari Byron and me). Confirmed! And they did blow up a small-scale house filled with popcorn with explosives, which you can watch in high speed here.

If the show’s already gone after the ice skating scene, I don’t want to know about it.

