'Real Genius' house of overflowing popcorn myth busted :(

This is too upsetting to keep to myself, so I must ruin it for you as well: Last night on Discovery’s MythBusters, they proved that the pressure of a massive amount of popcorn popping is not enough to blow out the windows of your home as seen in the 1985 film Real Genius. Busted! Two consolations: They did prove that a laser can pop popcorn (which drew applause from Kari Byron and me). Confirmed! And they did blow up a small-scale house filled with popcorn with explosives, which you can watch in high speed here.

If the show’s already gone after the ice skating scene, I don’t want to know about it.

