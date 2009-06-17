Exclusive: 'Grey's Anatomy' promotes Jessica Capshaw

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show network ABC genre Drama Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Finally, some good news for poor, lovelorn Callie: Grey’s Anatomy has officially promoted her on-screen leading lady, Jessica Capshaw, to a full-fledged series regular, sources confirm to me exclusively.

The news hardly comes as a surprise. Last month, series creator Shonda Rhimes all but signed off on Capshaw’s promotion when I interviewed her after the finale. “I love Jessica Capshaw,” she gushed. “And when I say love I mean love. She couldn’t be a more wonderful person, and I feel like the chemistry Arizona and Callie have feels like the Meredith and Derek chemistry to me. I find them delightful to watch.”

The ex-Practice star joined Grey’s last February as a recurring love interest for Sara Ramirez’s Callie. Her arrival came on the heels of the controversial dismissal of Brooke Smith as Callie’s girlfriend Dr. Hahn.

What do you think? Happy Capshaw is sticking around? Are you as high on Callizona as Rhimes is? Or are you still holding out hope that Dr. Hahn will one day escape from Seattle Grace's parking lot?

