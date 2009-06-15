Rev. Run to Jon Gosselin: 'Cherish' wife and kids

There seems to be no shortage of people willing to dole out advice to TLC’s Jon and Kate Gosselin; now Run DMC’s Rev. Run is weighing in on the beleaguered couple. Ahead of the sixth season of his MTV show, Run’s House, Run told People that he and his wife, Justine, have avoided the kind of troubles that now plague the Gosselins by keeping “your eye on what you cherish. If you cherish your wife and kids, that’s where your energy goes.”

“We’re not extremely ambitious to be these big stars,” the 44-year-old father of six said. “We hope to inspire people to see the value of being a family.”

Run’s House returns to MTV Monday, June 15 at 10 p.m. ET.