Michael Jackson sued by concert promoter for $40 million

Michael Jackson is being sued by a concert promoter to the tune of $40 million for allegedly breaching a contract to perform a reunion concert with other members of the Jackson family, according to the AP. In the lawsuit, filed today in Manhattan, Allgood Entertainment states that it had pacted with Jackson’s manager at the time, Frank DiLeo, to stage a reunion show with the Jackson family this summer, as well as a potential pay-per-view event. The company claims that when Jackson agreed to stage concerts in London this summer, he violated the terms of the contract, which forbade him from performing in other capacities before the reunion concert and for at least three months after the show.