Scooplets: 'House,' 'Big Bang,' and more!

• Greek: ABC Family’s fratastic soap is firming up plans for Father-Daughter Weekend with the hiring of Everwood‘s great Tom Amandes as Jordan’s father. An ex-jock and avid sports fan, Pops is under the impression that his little girl is dating a football player. Imagine his surprise (read: horror) when he meets her real BF, Rusty.

• House: With production slated to resume next week, House is looking to cast an actress in her early 20s to mid 30s who is proficient at playing the cello. Sounds like a run-of-the-mill patient-of-the-week, right? That’s what I thought. But then I read the fine print on the casting notice: Interested parties must be available from June 15 through July 15. (Rumor has it this could be another one of House’s fellow cuckoo nesters.)

• Pushing Daisies: Never underestimate the power of Ask Ausiello to right the wrongs of the world. Per an Emmy insider, hours after I reported that Pushing Daisies leads Lee Pace and Anna Friel had yet to enter their names for Emmy consideration, Academy officials approached their reps and gave them one last chance to get their clients on the ballot before the Thursday-night deadline. Jump ahead 24 hours: The official ballots are released and both Pace and Friel are on it!

• Burn Notice: Producers of the USA smash are courting Tyne Daly to appear opposite her former Cagney & Lacey partner, Sharon Gless, for an episode to air in early 2010. BTW, last Thursday’s Burn attracted 6 million viewers — the show’s most-watched season premiere yet. (Look for my ATV interview with Jeffrey Donovan later this week!)

• The Big Bang Theory: Want to see Sheldon, Penny and Co. like you’ve never seen them before? Click through for an exclusive sneak peek at the fab September cover for CBS’ Watch magazine.