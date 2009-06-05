Spoiler alert: 'Lost' mystery solved!

How very sneaky of you, ABC.

I just found out why Dominic Monaghan is appearing in ABC’s new promo campaign, and it has nothing whatsoever to do with Charlie being resurrected on Lost next season. But that’s exactly what the network wants folks to think. Why? Because they’re trying to keep under wraps the real reason he was playing table soccer with Patrick Dempsey, Courteney Cox, and Ed O’Neill in that clip.

This is the part where I warn you of an incoming spoiler and give you one last chance to bail before continuing on…

Okay, here it goes: The real reason Monaghan is featured in that

cheeky spot is because he’s actually joining the cast of another

hour-long ABC drama series as a full-time series regular. And the net’s brass want it to

be a surprise.

A big surprise.

As a result, they’ve kindly asked

me not to ID the show he’ll be joining. And, being the understanding and cooperative creature that I am, I very reluctantly obliged.

The fact is, assuming it doesn’t leak elsewhere, it will be a neat surprise.

But

don’t let that stop you from posting your theories in the comments

section. Which ABC show do you think Monaghan is joining full time? And

what character do you think he’ll be playing? Speculate away!