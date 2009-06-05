Iggy Pop calls Fred Durst a thug: This week in rock feuds

Iggy Pop recently taped a video in which he talked about his new jazz-influenced album Premilinaires, and mentioned that he had grown sick of “listening to idiot thugs with guitars banging out crappy music.”

Now Mr. Pop has elaborated on this point to British newspaper The Sun, saying that he meant “anyone from Smashing Pumpkins to — what’s the one with Fred Durst?” That quote makes you wonder quite how long ago Iggy grew tired of guitar rock, given that neither the Pumpkins nor Limp Bizkit are what you would call radio staples these days.

And of course, you could also argue that Iggy himself is more than capable of a bit of rock thuggery himself. But watching the original video, I was more struck by just how awesome this guy still is as he engagingly rambles on about French author Michel Houellebecq, New Orleans music, and his cute dog, all in a voice oddly reminiscent of Sam Elliott narrating The Big Lebowski.

So, Music Mixers, do you agree with Iggy’s description of Limp Bizkitand the Smashing Pumpkins as thugs? And are there any, uh, more modernacts you think would equally irritate the chief Stooge? And, seriously,why isn’t this guy getting a ton of voice-over work?

