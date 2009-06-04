Eminem speaks out on Bruno stunt

Eminem told Rap Radar that he was, indeed, in on the MTV Movie Awards stunt, which had Sacha Baron Cohen’s Bruno character drop from the sky and into his lap. “Sacha called me when we were in Europe and he had an idea to do something outrageous at the Movie Awards,” Eminem tells RR. “I’m a big fan of his work, so I agreed to get involved with the gag….After the ceremony I went back to my hotel and laughed uncontrollably for about three hours. Especially after I saw it on air.”