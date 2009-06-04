Eminem speaks out on Bruno stunt
Eminem told Rap Radar that he was, indeed, in on the MTV Movie Awards stunt, which had Sacha Baron Cohen’s Bruno character drop from the sky and into his lap. “Sacha called me when we were in Europe and he had an idea to do something outrageous at the Movie Awards,” Eminem tells RR. “I’m a big fan of his work, so I agreed to get involved with the gag….After the ceremony I went back to my hotel and laughed uncontrollably for about three hours. Especially after I saw it on air.”
Rap Radar later asks Eminem, "If it wasn't planned the way you agreed to, do you hold MTV or Sacha responsible and will you take any kind of action?" To which Em replies, "I'm thrilled that we pulled this off better than we rehearsed it. It had so many people going 'nuts,' so to speak. Everyone was blowing me up about it."
