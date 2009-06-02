'The Tonight Show': California is working for Conan O'Brien

Pretty much the only thing I ever disliked about Late Night With Conan O’Brien was the Magic Eye-esque backdrop for the Ginger Wonder’s monologues. You remember it. Jazzy, blue, very NYC. I guess. If NYC = royal blue geometry headscratcher. I couldn’t handle it! Maybe I was just angry because I could never “do Magic Eye.” BUT NOW! Conan’s new blue background is totally mellow and California-ed out, man. Check out the wave patterns! Are we floating in the sky or in an aquarium on a Tuesday afternoon? Pass the hummus and raw veggies, yo. (What am I talking about?)

I just finished watching Conan’s Tonight Show debut (read Ken Tucker’s ‘Watching TV’ post for more, i.e. actual analysis) and happen to think L.A. really agrees with the guy. He took quite the plunge right away — we got a Universal Studios tour involving an enormous tram, a road trip to a 99-cent store, and the dramatic wheeling out of the Hollywood sign’s ‘D’ within a half hour. Yet another road trip segment (set to “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” a fitting theme song for Conan’s migration) featured such treasured L.A. stereotypes as women lowering their sunglasses from the next car over and hosing themselves down in the front yard due to the way Conan and the earth bring the heat, bouncing cars, Fabio (With Brown Hair), and — cringe — the sprouting of an over-the-top BABY BUMP. Alert the media! Conan’s done it again! The most dramatic departure from NYC, though: Conan’s hair actually moved as he performed his little jig in front of the tram crowd in the hot sun. I’d even call it “floppy.” I’m hoping another (but not strike-induced) hot beard is not too far off.