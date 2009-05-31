'Up' opens to $68.2 million to lead weekend box office

Is there any topic Pixar can’t turn into a hit? The studio has now transformed its geriatric fantasy adventure Up into its third highest grossing opening ever, behind The Incredibles ($70 million) and Finding Nemo ($70.2 million). It’s surely been aided by the 1500 3-D screens that cost a premium ticket price. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian grabbed the number two slot, holding incredibly well considering the competition was stiff for the family audience this weekend. The Ben Stiller-starrer dropped a mild 53% to $25.5 million for the frame. But despite the solid turnout from the family audiences this weekend, the box office couldn’t match last year at this time when Sex and the City opened to $56.8 million and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had a giant $44.5 million second weekend. (The top 12 movies were down just under 1% from last year.)