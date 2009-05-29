Robert Smith counts down his favorite '80s songs. Do you agree?
Cure frontman (and ponytail-sporting Coachella curfew-buster) Robert Smith hosted a two-hour countdown of his favorite songs from the ’80s on SIRIUS XM’s 1st Wave channel at noon today. It’ll be re-broadcast through the weekend, but we snagged the full list for you, Mixers, so you can match up your tastes with the legendary mopester. My favorite of his Top 30 is embedded here (okay, it’s my second favorite; YouTube wouldn’t let me embed the Bowie). After the jump, see the full list… and then totally bitch him out for forgetting something.
ABC, “The Look of Love”
The Associates, “Tell Me Easter’s On Friday”
Bananarama and Fun Boy Three, “It Ain’t What You Do It’s the Way That You Do It”
David Bowie, “Let’s Dance”
Kate Bush, “Cloudbusting”
Cocteau Twins, “Persephone”
Cristina, “Things Fall Apart”
Daf, “Sex Unter Wasser”
Depeche Mode, “Personal Jesus”
Dinosaur Jr, “Freak Scene”
Echo and the Bunnymen, “The Killing Moon”
Peter Gabriel, “Red Rain”
The Human League, “Human”
The Jesus and Mary Chain, “Some Candy Talking”
Joy Division, “The Eternal”
Chaka Khan, “I Feel For You” [Really? – ED.]
Madness, “Return of the Los Palmas Seven”
Mel and Kim, “Respectable”
My Bloody Valentine, “Lose My Breath”
New Order, “Everything’s Gone Green”
Yoko Ono, “Walking on Thin Ice”
The Pixies, “Gigantic”
The Pretenders, “Don’t Get Me Wrong”
Prince, “Starfish and Coffee”
Psychedelic Furs, “Heaven”
Siouxie and the Banshees, “Dear Prudence”
Soft Cell, “Tainted Love”
The Sugarcubes, “Birthday”
Suzanne Vega, “Small Blue Thing”
Tom Waits, “In the Neighborhood”
