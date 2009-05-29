'Pushing Daisies' is back tomorrow: Let's all watch! And who's bringing the pie?

Pie-hards, listen up: After many miserable months off the air, ABC is finally lifting the veil on the last three episodes of our beloved Pushing Daisies , beginning with Saturday night’s episode, “Window Dressed to Kill.” Last we saw of the gang, Olive was going undercover with a Norwegian detective agency and Ned’s father made a mysterious and maddeningly brief cameo. David Arquette is slated to return for tomorrow night’s episode, reportedly to romance one Olive Snook. Can’t. Wait.

I don’t know about any of you, but it is baffling why it has taken ABC this long to run these episodes. Before it got yanked off the air in December, the show had really built up momentum, and promised answers to some of the series’ long-standing mysteries (Ned’s father, Emerson’s daughter, and Vivian finally learning Lily is Chuck’s mother, to name a few). Canceling the show was hard enough, but to not give fans the courtesy of finishing out the series is near-unforgivable. The show is assuredly long-gone, and no touch from a magical piemaker is going to bring it back, but at least we can take solace in watching it (or setting our DVRs) for the next three Saturday nights. And, of course, subsequently buy the season 2 DVD in July. After that, Pushing Daisies can take a grave alongside Freaks and Geeks and Arrested Development as the only shows whose cancellation made me physically ill. The lone show I’ve seen since that can possibly capture Daisies‘ ingenuity and sense of wonderment is Glee, but even that’s a stretch.