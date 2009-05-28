What show do you wish you could see again...for the first time?

Yesterday, one of my friends confessed to me that he had just started watching The West Wing for the first time, and that he was loving it. (Duh.) Rather than laugh at him for his pop culture blind spot — I mean, we all have that one show we’ve never seen that everyone else has — I was positively overcome with jealousy. What I wouldn’t give to go back and watch West Wing for the first time. It’s not that I don’t enjoy watching it over and over, or that once the mystery is dead the show is no fun, but…argh, that first time I saw “Two Cathedrals”? Untouchable.

For most shows I love, I tend to prefer the repeat viewings — I liked Gilmore Girls the first time through, but I effing loved it the second (through…let’s say seventh) go-round.I also enjoyed the repeat viewings of The Sopranos and Battlestar Galactica, which become different shows when you watch them over and over. But some shows, like West Wing, are just best that first time.

Am I alone on this, PopWatchers? Do you have a beloved show you wish you could see for the first time? And I’m not talking about shows that simply do not stand up to repeated viewings (once I watch an episode of Idol, that’s it; same for CSI and most procedurals). I’m talking about a the-first-cut-is-the-deepest kind of thing. What’s your favorite show that’s always good, but that first time is great?