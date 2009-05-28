Adventures in DVR-ing: Home predator; Jay Leno

Image zoom

This image isn’t mean, right? We’re not making an editorial comment or anything. It was just there on the DVR. Things happen! Conveniently, it gives us the chance to plug today’s EW.com photo gallery of 14 Classic Jay Leno Moments on the ‘Tonight Show’ — from asking Hugh Grant what the hell he was thinking, to showcasing a troupe of dancing Judge Lance Itos, to chatting up the cast of Cheers while they were too drunk after their series finale to realize they were on live TV.

Are you watching Leno’s last week on the air in the (somewhat maddening) 11:35 p.m. to 12:37 a.m. time slot? How much will you miss him when he doesn’t go away?