Freddie Prinze Jr. cast on '24': Or, vindication for making 'Head Over Heels'

I’m loving this for many reasons. (1) He will be able to help support the child that he and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar are having. (2) This means that someone who took a job with the WWE, because he was a fan, can be taken seriously again. And (3) It’s possible that I’m not the only one who saw 2001’s Head Over Heels, in which Prinze stars as an undercover agent posing as a fashion exec — and didn’t totally hate it. Who else is happy for Freddie?