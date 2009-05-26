Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 'Heads Will Roll' video: Bloody brilliant

Warning: The recently-released clip for the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s lively, dance-y, tune “Heads Will Roll” starts out all fun and harmless, what with the suit-and-tie-clad monster doing his best Michael Jackson impression, but it swiftly takes a turn for the worse. And by “turn for the worse”, I mean “gruesome.” Let’s just say there’s a quick glimpse of bloody intestines that’s enough to make your stomach churn. And the video’s final shots feature Karen O in pieces, looking like a victim of the ice truck killer from the first season of Dexter. It’s available exclusively at NME.com, so head there to check it out, and tell us if its must-see (music) TV.