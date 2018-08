White Stripes drummer Meg White tied the knot with guitarist Jackson Smith last Friday, according to E! Online. In fact, the event was a double wedding: Raconteurs bass player Jack Lawrence and his girlfriend, Jo McCaughey, also got married. White’s engagement to Smith, the son of rock icons Patti Smith and Fred Smith, was announced earlier this month. It is her second marriage; she was married to her White Stripes partner, Jack White, from 1996 to 2000.