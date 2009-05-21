The CW announces fall schedule: 'Melrose Place' paired with '90210'

The CW would officially like to invite you to the early ’90s: The network revealed its fall 2009 schedule this morning and, as was reported yesterday, it paired its highly anticipated Melrose Place reboot with 90210 for a Tuesday evening one-two punch of sudsers set in LA. The original shows shared Wednesday night when Melrose Place launched after Beverly Hills, 90210 on Fox in July 1992.

“Tuesday night gives us a perfect match with 90210 and Melrose Place,” Dawn Ostroff, the network’s president of entertainment said in a press release. At The CW’s presentation to advertisers in NYC, Ostroff added that there will likely be some character crossover between the two Tuesday night soaps.

But while The CW is loving the ’90s, apparently the ’80s are, like, so over: The throwback Gossip Girl spin-off, Lily, which aired a backdoor pilot set in the glamorous decade earlier this month, was not picked-up. Ostroff told reporters, however, that the spin-off could be a possibility for midseason. “We’d love to find a place for it,” she said.

In addition to Melrose, The CW greenlit two other new dramas: The Mischa Barton and Elle Macpherson-led The Beautiful Life, about models living in NYC, and Vampire Diaries, a Twilight-like drama riding the wave of vampire mania in Hollywood right now. Very fittingly, The Beautiful Life takes the post-America’s Next Top Model spot that was unsuccessfully filled by Stylista last fall and 13: Fear is Real this spring. Top Model is The CW’s top-rated show (pulling in 3.9 million viewers this spring), so The Beautiful Life, which is produced by Ashton Kutcher, has a beautiful opportunity to use that lead-in to its advantage.

Meanwhile, in a surprising scheduling move, Vampire Diaries is set to lead The CW’s Thursday night, followed by Supernatural, which means that former companion show Smallville will be bumped over to the network’s anemic Friday night and paired with a repeat of America’s Next Top Model. Reacting to rumors about the upcomign season being Smallville’s last, Ostroff added: “It’s not necessarily the last season. We hope it’s not.” Former Friday night occupants Everybody Hates Chris and The Game were unsurprisingly canceled, making The CW the only broadcast network that has given up on comedies. Ostroff reminded the press that The CW “decided to stop developing comedies a few years ago.” And she added: “Maybe at some point in the future we’ll make a go of it again.”

Monday nights remain the same, with Gossip Girl leading into One Tree Hill. Reaper and Privileged, which looked like they might have a chance at a second season, were officially canceled. Meanwhile, Parental Discretion, a drama about a teenager who’s spent her life in foster care but is now determined to meet her biological parents, was also announced for a to-be-determined midseason launch.

THE CW FALL 2009 SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8-9 p.m.: Gossip Girl

9-10 p.m.: One Tree Hill

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: 90210

9-10 p.m.: Melrose Place

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: America’s Next Top Model

9-10 p.m.: The Beautiful Life

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m.: Vampire Diaries

9-10 p.m.: Supernatural

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: Smallville

9-10 p.m.: America’s Next Top Model repeat

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Local affiliate programming

