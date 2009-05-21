Joel McHale on his new NBC comedy: he won't leave 'Talk Soup' for 'Community'

Joel McHale promises he won’t give up his day job at E! to star in Community, a new single-camera comedy on NBC this fall about (crazy) life at a junior college. “I’m going to do both Talk Soup and Community

next fall,” McHale told EW while walking the red carpet of the American Idol finale on Wednesday. “People can

tune in to E! and NBC anytime they want to see me. The series doesn’t take as

much time as it does for us to do Talk Soup because we do that almost every day,

like a real job.”