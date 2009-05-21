Joel McHale on his new NBC comedy: he won't leave 'Talk Soup' for 'Community'
Joel McHale promises he won’t give up his day job at E! to star in Community, a new single-camera comedy on NBC this fall about (crazy) life at a junior college. “I’m going to do both Talk Soup and Community
next fall,” McHale told EW while walking the red carpet of the American Idol finale on Wednesday. “People can
tune in to E! and NBC anytime they want to see me. The series doesn’t take as
much time as it does for us to do Talk Soup because we do that almost every day,
like a real job.”
Community also stars Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown (Hotel for Dogs) and will air on Thursdays.
“I play someone who has lied through life. He’s not very nice nor normal,” explains McHale. “We found out we are going to follow The Office until 30 Rock comes back and then we are taking over at 8 p.m., where we will provide plenty of inappropriate jokes for children.” (Reported by Carrie Bell)
Comments