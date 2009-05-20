'Antichrist' captures Cannes buzz...and my interest

I’m not a big fan of scary movies, horror movies, torture porn, etc. — my life contains enough actual fear (what if the deli is out of Diet Coke?) that I don’t get a thrill from fear-as-pleasure. I’ve never seen a Saw movie, and I thought my life would never go back to normal after watching The Exorcist…at age 18. So why am I obsessed with reading about Lars von Trier’s Cannes buzz-factory Antichrist?

Spooky! The film follows a couple (Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg) as they mourn the death of their young son by taking some time at a freaky-ass cabin where they wind up emotionally and physically brutalizing each other. It doesn’t sound like my kind of movie, and yet I’m fascinated by the way everything about it seems to reject conventional film methodology: Shall these characters have names? No! (They’re “he” and “she.”) Should the director claim to be the greatest film maker ever? Yes! Should the movie depict graphic, imaginative genital mutilation? Of course! Just the level of whaaaaaaat? going on in my brain is enough to make me consider seeing it.