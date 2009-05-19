'The Bachelorette' season premiere: Putting her best foot forward

Call me crazy, Bachelorette fans, but if I never see another reality show with a creepy foot-fetishist contestant, it’ll be too soon. Tanner P. and his extracurricular interests aside, I actually have high hopes for this season of The Bachelorette. Not only does Jillian look great (though did we really need to see her washing a hot rod in high heels?), she also handled the onslaught of testosterone with as much grace and class as has ever been displayed on this dating franchise. But who watches reality TV for grace and class? The really good news is, the 30 men vying for Jillian’s attention include a wide variety of comically macho morons (and a few seemingly nice guys). Check back soon for my full TV Watch recap, but in the meantime, tell me what you thought of episode one of Jillian’s “journey.” Did she keep the right guys around? Why did so many of the men have such ugly ties? And in your opinion, who won the breakdance contest — Greg or Mike? Finally, check out episode one of EW.com’s award-winning in our own mind toy series, The Doll Bachelorette.