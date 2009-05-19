'Twilight': Robert Pattinson committed to 'Breaking Dawn'

Robert Pattinson has confirmed that he’ll star in Breaking Dawn, the fourth movie in the Twilight franchise — he just doesn’t know when. In Cannes, before heading to Italy to shoot the final four days on New Moon, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that Summit Entertainment hasn’t been able to set a start date for the final film because of his busy schedule. His plate includes shooting a romantic drama for the studio, Remember Me (formerly known as Memoirs); then wrapping the third Twilight film, Eclipse, this fall; and then joining Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz on the set of Madeleine Stowe’s directorial debut, Unbound Captives, perhaps as early as year’s end.