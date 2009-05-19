'Twilight': Robert Pattinson committed to 'Breaking Dawn'
Advertisement
Robert Pattinson has confirmed that he’ll star in Breaking Dawn, the fourth movie in the Twilight franchise — he just doesn’t know when. In Cannes, before heading to Italy to shoot the final four days on New Moon, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that Summit Entertainment hasn’t been able to set a start date for the final film because of his busy schedule. His plate includes shooting a romantic drama for the studio, Remember Me (formerly known as Memoirs); then wrapping the third Twilight film, Eclipse, this fall; and then joining Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz on the set of Madeleine Stowe’s directorial debut, Unbound Captives, perhaps as early as year’s end.
- ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ one-sheet debuts: Hello, Jacob! And Edward’s chest hair!
- ‘Twilight’: Which ‘New Moon’ scene should debut on the MTV Movie Awards?
- ‘New Moon’: 26 pics from the set
- ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ script found in trash…and returned
- ‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson wants to disturb us in ‘New Moon’. Bring it.
- ‘Twilight’: ‘New Moon’ set footage with Pattinson and Lautner (plus Mary Hart says ‘woof’!)
- ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’: First look at the Wolf Pack!
- ‘Twilight’: 15 New Faces in ‘New Moon’
- ‘Twilight’: Full ‘New Moon’ Volturi cast revealed!
- ‘Twilight’: Does the Michael Sheen ‘New Moon’ casting win you over (or back)?
- ‘Twilight’ sequel ‘New Moon’ casts Caius
- ‘Twilight’: The wolf pack is cast
- ‘Twilight’ poll: Dakota Fanning is Jane, who should be Alec?
- ‘Twilight’: Taylor Lautner keeping Jacob role
- ‘Twilight’ sequel: New details on ‘New Moon’
- ‘Twilight’ sequel: Chris Weitz to direct ‘New Moon’
- EW’s ‘Twilight’ Headquarters (featuring photo galleries, video interviews, and more)
Twilight
|type
|
|stream service
Comments