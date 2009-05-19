'Medium': Five reasons CBS should save it from NBC's death sentence!

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/03/05 performer Patricia Arquette, Jake Weber, Miguel Sandoval broadcaster NBC genre Crime

The foolios at NBC have failed to pick up Patricia Arquette’s psychic crime-solving drama Medium for a sixth season, but what else did you expect from a network that’s handing over its Mon-Fri 10 p.m. hour to Jay Leno? Still, all hope is not lost! My colleague Michael Ausiello reports CBS is considering throwing a lifeline to one of TV’s most underrated dramas. Aside from Arquette’s Emmy-winning turn as Allison Dubois, here’s five additional reasons the show deserves another season on a new network:

1) Joe and Allison DuBois are TV’s best married couple. Seriously, network TV loves depicting married life as an endless cycle of bickering, resentment, and negotiations. But Medium, while never ignoring the workaday challenges faced by an average middle-class couple, also manages to depict the joys and comforts of a long-term relationship. Which is comforting, and almost quaint, in the ‘Til Death/Rules of Engagement era.

2) Miranda Carabello (Marie Dubois) is currently challenging Maria Lark (Bridgette Dubois) for supremacy as cutest kid on the small screen. Anyone catch the recent episode in which Marie woke up with a nightmare about being dressed as a pea pod and forgetting her lines in the school play? Well, if you missed it, it’s embedded after the jump. Sometimes, video is worth 1,000 words!

3) Jake Weber still needs his Emmy nomination! Dude got shortlisted last year, and while it’d be great if he makes the cut in 2009, I’m worried he’ll get shafted in favor of William Shatner (again!).

4) Weekly scares are fun for the whole family! How many shows on your DVR roster consistently leave you clutching your pillow all scurrr’d-like? (Aside from some of those VH1 reality shows?) With Medium, you get an elevated heart rate without ever leaving the couch!

5) Medium is like a creepy, well-written, modern-day Love Boat for TV guest stars. Season 5 alone has found nifty roles for everyone from Jeffrey Tambor to Blythe Danner to James Van Der Beek to Emily Bergl. Support working actors, CBS, and give Medium its sixth season!

