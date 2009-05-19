Exclusive: 'Without a Trace,' 'Privileged,' canceled, 'Gossip' spin-off DOA

Numb3rs type TV Show network CBS

Several major upfront-week developments to report:

* CBS has canceled Without A Trace and renewed Numb3rs. I’m told Eye execs had one slot left, and they went with Numb3rs because it’s less expensive to produce. CBS has also dropped Eleventh Hour and renewed How I Met Your Mother, Gary Unmarried, Rules of Engagement, and Old Christine.

* The CW will not be renewing Privileged for a second season. There was talk of a possible midseason berth for the much-loved dramedy, but, ultimately, the show was a casualty of the network’s strong development. “It’s truly heartbreaking,” series creator Rina Mimoun said via e-mail. “I’m so grateful to everyone out there

who supported our little show and fell in love with Megan Smith. She

was the most delightful character I’ve ever had the pleasure to write

and watching JoAnna Garcia bring her to life every day was a gift I

will never forget. I’m incredibly proud of the work we did and forever

indebted to all the fans, critics and to Warner Bros. for being so

wonderful and supportive. I will miss this more than you know.” Class act, that one.

*Among new shows, The CW has picked up Melrose Place 2.0, Beautiful Life, and Vampire Diaries. Oh, and the Gossip Girl spin-off is officially dead.

My Fall TV Cheat Sheet has been updated to reflect all of these developments.

