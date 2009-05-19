ABC announces fall schedule, 'Ugly Betty' moves to Fridays
ABC will launch three new dramas and four comedies in
the fall, including an entirely new — and risky — lineup of shows on
Wednesday.
New comedies starring Kelsey Grammer (Hank) and
Patricia Heaton (The Middle) will lead off Wednesday, followed by
laughers featuring Ed O’Neill (Modern Family) and Courteney Cox (Cougar
Town) starting at 9 p.m. ET. The new drama Eastwick — a new take on the John
Updike tome The Witches of Eastwick — will air in the 10 p.m. slot. “We
really wanted to get back to family comedies,” explains Stephen
McPherson, ABC’s entertainment president, of the 2-hour comedy block.
“We needed the next generation.”
The new crime drama Forgotten airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays
behind Dancing With the Stars. Ugly Betty moves to Fridays at 9 p.m., behind
Supernanny, and the new Flash Forward — a high-concept drama about the
aftermath of a 2-minute blackout — leads off Thursdays. A reality show
from Mark Burnett called Shark Tank bows on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. (though it’ll
get an early launch this summer after the 10th anniversary of Who Wants
to Be a Millionaire). Scrubs and the sophomore show Better Off Ted
will air on Tuesdays after Dancing With the Stars completes its fall run
in November.
Gone is In the Motherhood, The Unusuals, According to Jim, Cupid,
and Samantha Who?. “I feel really responsible for that show,” concedes
McPherson of the fledging sophomore laugher. “Christina Applegate is a
giant TV star. It was really frustrating. It launched well but ran out
of steam.”
Midseason dramas include legal series The Deep End
and V, a re-imagining of the miniseries about the world’s encounter
with aliens. As for the new comedies, Hank‘s about a powerful
CEO-cum-family man who loses his job; The Middle is about a blue-collar
family in the midwest; Cougar Town is about a divorced mom living with
her teenager; and Modern Family focuses on several crazy clans.
Shark Tank gives would-be entrepreneurs a chance to turn their inventions into reality.
ABC’s fall primetime schedule:
MONDAY
8:00 p.m. Dancing With the Stars
10:00 p.m. Castle
TUESDAY
8:00 p.m. Shark Tank
9:00 p.m. Dancing With the Stars the Results Show
10:00 p.m. The Forgotten
WEDNESDAY
8:00 p.m. Hank
8:30 p.m. The Middle
9:00 p.m. Modern Family
9:30 p.m. Cougar Town
10:00 p.m. Eastwick
THURSDAY
8:00 p.m. Flash Forward
9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy
10:00 p.m. Private Practice
FRIDAY:
8:00 p.m. Supernanny
9:00 p.m. Ugly Betty
10:00 p.m. 20/20
SATURDAY
8:00 p.m. Saturday Night College Football
SUNDAY
7:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
8:00 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
9:00 p.m. Desperate Housewives
10:00 p.m. Brothers & Sisters
The Bachelor will air Monday nights from 8:00-10:00 p.m. following the run of Dancing With the Stars, and Scrubs and Better Off Ted will air at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively, following the run of Dancing with the Stars The Results Show.
