Heath Ledger's final peformance: Looks totally weird! (But good?)

When Heath Ledger passed away in January 2008, the actor was midway through completing what would unfortunately be his last movie, Terry Gilliam’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. The film screened for distributors in L.A. earlier this month and will premiere in Cannes later this week. But will it turn out to be as weird as it sounds? Will it earn Ledger another posthumous Oscar? Well, judging from the 16-second clip below, the answers are: “Yes” and “Too early to call.” Aside from raising even more questions, this amuse-bouche of Ledger’s final performance makes Parnassus look like the long-lost sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, what with the actor’s freaky-deaky carnivale mask and carny barker come-ons. But at least we now have our first strange taste of the film.