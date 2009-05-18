'Dancing With the Stars': Who should win the knob of hardened glitter?

Annie Barrett
May 18, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

Dancing With the Stars

type
TV Show
genre
Reality TV
run date
03/21/11
performer
Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
24
Current Status
In Season

Tonight’s the night. Liiiiiiiiiiiiive! From Hollywood. THIS is the Dancing With the Stars performance finale. Be sure to check out my updated Crazy Costume Watch photo gallery, which features 31 (a perfect score +1) of the most ridiculous costumes of season 8. Tomorrow, we’ll have another DWTS fa-fa-fa-fa-fashion treat: Head costume designer Randall Christensen will discuss his 10 favorite looks of the season. I asked him whether he’d prefer to be covered in sequins or fringe for eternity and he said “Swarovski crystals.” That seems about right. Looking ahead to tonight’s performance round, which will undoubtedly feature Len Goodman’s once-a-season DANCMSTR vanity license plate, here are my…

FANTASY FREESTYLES FOR THE FINAL 3

Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas (pictured) Mark returns to his trademark Mark Ballas Fish Face for an underwater-themed quickstep. Gurgle gurgle gurgle…Shawn somehow ends up on Bela Karolyi’s lap in the front row. The audience isn’t sure if this is as cute as they thought it would be. Had he just been hanging out in the coral reef? Weird. Panic at the disco! Shawn executes full-twisting double back off the judges’ desk to save the day. Standing O!

Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke build the entire dance — a combination of rumba (Smooth) and exotic pole work in the Gallic tradition (Standard) — around Gilles’ finely sculpted ass. Standing O! But wait, no one can find Bruno Tonioli. Search party quickly becomes dance party thanks to a rousing series of whoops and hollers from PopWatch blogger Carrie Ann Inaba. It turns out Bruno had followed Lil’ Kim’s lead from last week and climbed into Zheeeeeeeeeel’s pants.

Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani dress in overalls. It’s so unlikely! Suddenly, a drumroll. What’s that? A Super Mario Bros.-esque animated vine sprouts from beneath the sparkly decal covering Melissa’s classy lower back tattoo. Tony hops on, scurries up until he can touch the disco ball suspended from the ceiling. He wants it so bad. Standing O!

Who do you think deserves to win? (I’m going with Gilles.) Post your own fantasy freestyles below, and see you tomorrow morning for the second-to-last TV Watch!

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now