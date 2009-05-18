'NCIS' spinoff, Alex O'Loughlin's 'Three Rivers' among anticipated CBS pickups

In a weekend filled with the broadcast networks furiously renewing shows and greenlighting new fall series, Variety is reporting that CBS, which will officially unveil its fall 2009 line-up on Wednesday in New York City, has given the OK to five new dramas: The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies; Three Rivers, starring Moonlight alum Alex O’Loughlin; medical drama Miami Trauma starring Jeremy Northam; an untitled drama about U.S. Attorneys; and the much-anticipated NCIS spin-off starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. On the comedy side, Accidentally on Purpose, starring Jenna Elfman, is also expected to get the go ahead when the schedule is announced.