'American Idol': Cyndi Lauper Week continues!

By Annie Barrett
Updated January 06, 2021 at 07:23 PM EST
30 Rock

We just read the musical guest lineup for American Idol‘s season 8 finale and have just one question: Will Cyndi Lauper be able to sober up?

Lauper’s one-liner killed on Thursday’s season finale of 30 Rock. PopWatch is not suggesting Cyndi Lauper will actually be wasted.

According to mjsbigblog, Lauper might duet with Idolatry fave Allison Iraheta, and Keith Urban could be singing with Kris Allen. And there are *rumors* that the Idol producers are trying to get David Bowie to perform alongside Adam Lambert. WOULD THAT NOT BE THE GLAMMEST THING EVER? Lionel Richie, Carlos Santana, Queen Latifah, Black Eyed Peas, and David Cook are scheduled to perform Wednesday night. Carrie Underwood will perform Tuesday. Get ready.

