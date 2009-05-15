Terry Gilliam back on track for 'Quixote'

Thanks to a new partnership with Oscar-winning British producer Jeremy Thomas (The Last Emperor, Fast Food Nation), director Terry Gilliam will finally bring his version of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote to the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gilliam’s reimagination of the Spanish knight, which is set to begin shooting next spring, has long faced its own share of drama, which was chronicled in the 2003 documentary Lost in La Mancha. Gilliam’s other much-talked-about project, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus — Heath Ledger’s final film — premieres today in Cannes.