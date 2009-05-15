Susan Sarandon on her racy 'SNL' gig

When Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg asked Susan Sarandon to be in their May 10 SNL digital short ”Motherlover,” the Thelma & Louise legend was at a loss. ”I did what I always do when I don’t know what to do: I asked my son Miles,” Sarandon reveals to EW. ”He said, ‘If it’s the sequel to D— in a Box, it’ll be a classic. You have to do it!”’

Taking advice from her 17-year-old on playing a woman about to get lucky with her fictional son’s best friend proved to be shrewd, instantly giving Sarandon and cougar compatriot Patricia Clarkson a Mrs. Robinson chic. ”It increased my cool factor,” Sarandon admits. ”It’s only been lately that people think I’m so serious. I was happy to be able to fool around.” The most risqué scenes, in fact, didn’t even make the three-minute video. ”It gets to be 2 a.m., and they hand you a bottle of whipped cream and some syrup and things start getting silly,” Sarandon says with a laugh.

As for Samberg and Timberlake, can we expect more jaw-dropping collaborations like ”Motherlover”? ”The idea has come up,” Samberg says. ”We would obviously love to. We love Justin and we collaborate really well with him. He brings everything up so quickly.”