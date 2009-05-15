Random scooplets: 'Dollhouse' renewed! Jorja Fox returns! 'Housewives' finale buzz!

• I just upgraded Dollhouse from “prospects brightening” to “renewed” on my Fall TV Cheat Sheet amidst news that Fox has picked up the show for a 13-episode second season. The catch? Joss Whedon agreed to a drastically reduced budget. (Note to JW: Dumping that annoying Topher dude should free up at least 15K an episode. Just a thought.) Fox will make an official announcement Monday morning prior to its upfront presentation. BTW, ABC and NBC announce their skeds on Tuesday, followed by CBS on Wednesday, and The CW on Thursday. For up-to-the-minute renewal-cancellation-pickup scuttlebutt throughout the weekend and into upfront week, stay close to both my blog (the one you’re reading now!) and Twitter feed. And for the official schedules once they’re announced, head to our Hollywood Insider blog.

• Ex-CSI sleuth Jorja Fox has closed a deal to guest star as a soccer mom with a criminal past in an episode of the new Lifetime comedy series Drop Dead Diva. Premiering July 12, DDD centers on a deceased model whose soul takes up residence in the body of a plus-sized attorney.

• Hey, Prison Break fans: What are you planning to do after tonight's two-hour series finale? What's that — you don't have any plans? Now you do. Come straight here and read my postmortem with executive producer Matt Olmstead where all your burning questions will be answered. I've seen the episode and, trust me, you will have questions — and some of 'em will burn!

• Desperate Housewives‘ season finale is Sunday, so there’s still time to weigh in on the big wedding mystery. Who do you think is getting hitched? And is part of you worried that Marc Cherry might make us wait all summer for a definitive answer? (I am.)

• Speaking of season finales, Gossip Girl wraps up its sophomore year on Monday. To whet your appetites, there’s a special treat waiting for you below. Enjoy!