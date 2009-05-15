New Danger Mouse album halted by label

What could have been one of the coolest albums of the year — onepacked with guests like the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, the FlamingLips, Iggy Pop, the Pixies’ Frank Black, and even filmmaker DavidLynch– will now likely never see the light of day.

Danger Mouse, a.k.a. Brian Burton, the mad mashup genius behind the The Grey Album and currently one-half of Gnarls Barkley, has a new album, but you won’t be hearing it. Dark Night of the Soul, his collaboration with gauzy rocker Sparklehorse, was all ready to release this July — and then things with south. When EMI Music reportedlyblocked the release of the album over a contractualdispute, all plans were pulled. In the meantime, Danger Mouse has decided to release the album as a blank disc in protest. (Here are a few more details from the BBC.)

We’re not ones to encourage piracy, but rumor is some leaked tracks are already floating out there in the blogosphere. And considering how far the The Grey Album — also against the wishes of EMI — got, Dark may see the light after all; just not legally. Readers, what do you think?

UPDATE: A staffer at NPR just emailed to tell us that the entire album can actually be streamed on their site; right now, it’s the only legal way to hear it, and they say there are currently no plans to take it down. Go here to listen.

ul.stylized_links {

list-style-type: none;

padding-left: 0;

}

ul.stylized_links > li.stylized_link {

padding-bottom: 10px;