'Lost' finale: Did 'The Incident' blow you away?

Jeff Jensen
May 14, 2009 at 07:03 AM EDT

Lost

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Suave House, Universal

And so this is how season 5 ends,…
This whole post is one big SPOILER! Follow it after the jump at your own peril.

…not with a whimper but with tragedy,betrayal, and the I-can’t-believe-they-went-for-it detonation of a40,000 lb. hydrogen bomb named Jughead. “The Incident” rocked androlled me. It also left me just a little riled up: Whaddya mean wegotta wait until next season to see if blowing up the Swan will changehistory?! And ditto on waiting to see if the time traveling pastawaysmade it back to the Island! So end-of-season 1! ARGH! Still, I lovedit. I really did. The first four minutes alone (Jacob! Mr. Nameless!Four Toed has a hippo head!) were enough to make it a classic. Thereveal about who and what John Locke really is — and isn’t — was creepy.And hey: Who out there knows how to speak the language Richard Alpertwas speaking in response to Ilana’s riddle? In other words: Can someoneilluminate me on what he said? Write me at JeffJensenEW@aol.com. WhileI work at the recap, please, start your debating NOW — right after youget a peek at this.

More ‘Lost’:

‘Lost’ recap: The Incident (parts 1 & 2)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now