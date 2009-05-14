Johnny Depp in contention for lead in Martin Scorsese's Sinatra biopic?

Universal, the studio behind Martin Scorsese’s recently announced Frank Sinatra biopic, has put Johnny Depp at the top of its wish list of actors to play Ol’ Blue Eyes, according to Deadline Hollywood Daily. Scorsese had reportedly been eyeing longtime collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio (Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed) for the lead role. But now that the Universal-produced period-heist picture Public Enemies, starring Depp and Christian Bale, looks like a potential winner, the studio is eager to line up Depp’s next high-profile project. Universal would neither confirm or deny the report; and Depp’s rep says it’s untrue.