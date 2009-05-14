John Mayer's pot song: 'Who Says I Can't Get Stoned?'
Los Angeles John Mayer fans got a double thrill this week. The singer-songwriter/serial ladies man not only put on a surprise show (announced via his Twitter) at Hotel Cafe, but he also unveiled a brand new song. A brand new song about his love for smoking weed! After Mayer asked his crowd to pipe down — heh heh, pipe down — he serenaded them with his sincere tune about just wanting to get a little baked. Musically, the song, “Who Says I Can’t Get Stoned?,” doesn’t feel far off from any other Mayer tune. As a matter of fact, replace the word “stoned” with “love” and you’ve got yourself a Grammy nomination, John.
What do you think Music Mixers? Do you agree with Mayer’s sentiment? Or should the song go up in smoke? Check out the video below and share your thoughts:
