John Mayer's pot song: 'Who Says I Can't Get Stoned?'

Los Angeles John Mayer fans got a double thrill this week. The singer-songwriter/serial ladies man not only put on a surprise show (announced via his Twitter) at Hotel Cafe, but he also unveiled a brand new song. A brand new song about his love for smoking weed! After Mayer asked his crowd to pipe down — heh heh, pipe down — he serenaded them with his sincere tune about just wanting to get a little baked. Musically, the song, “Who Says I Can’t Get Stoned?,” doesn’t feel far off from any other Mayer tune. As a matter of fact, replace the word “stoned” with “love” and you’ve got yourself a Grammy nomination, John.