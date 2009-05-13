Paulina Porizkova fired from 'Top Model'. When will the recession end?!

Paulina Porizkova, our favorite judge and sound bite machine on America’s Next Top Model, revealed on last night’s Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson that she was fired from the CW reality show — over the phone on her birthday. Watch the clip below. The good stuff starts around 3:05, when Craig refers to Tyra Banks as a barrel of laughs to work with and Paulina says, “I’m sure she can be.” (That’s our girl!)

“The reason I was told I was fired was because it seemed that America’s [Next] Top Model had gotten too fat, and they needed to cut some fat and the fat was me,” she said, adding later, “It could have been either that or my gigantic huge ego. Which I wasn’t aware of before I was told by the producers that I had an ego problem.”That sounds pretty bitter to us, but when Craig suggested that there was a rivalry between Paulina and Tyra Banks, she insisted that there wasn’t. “I really believe that they just felt like they didn’t need me, which of course, they don’t. So that’s okay.”

Can the show survive without Paulina? Yes. But it won’t be as enjoyable. Miss J will need to start speaking at panel (and not in a bird voice). Tyra will have to find time in her busy schedule to do more teaches. Nigel Barker will have to pretend that those two are funny all by himself.What would you like to see Paulina do next? (Bravo, don’t you have something for her?) And who are you rooting for on tonight’s Top Model season finale? (The least inspiring final three ever?)