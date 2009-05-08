'Star Trek' grosses $7 million Thursday night

J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek is on its way to boldly going where no Star Trek movie has gone before: to a huge opening weekend. The film bowed at 7 p.m. Thursday night and grossed an impressive $7 million in 3,849 locations. Sure, those numbers were boosted by the geeky fanboys who were salivating to catch the movie as soon as possible. Still, such a great start should help propel Star Trek‘s weekend gross to as high as $75 million. Quite impressive for a franchise that was considered dead a few years ago.