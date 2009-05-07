'X-Men': Will fans follow Deadpool's new direction?

I was ecstatic when I heard that some of my favorite mutants were finally going to get some screen time in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, especially Deadpool. However, I was utterly confused (and my fangirl heart was horrified) when Deadpool arrived on screen sans his greatest asset: his wisecracking mouth. So now that there’s a Deadpool spinoff in the works, I’m worried that it’s going to continue on with this tangent, rather than return back to the comic book character’s roots.

Deadpool has always been the most satirical of the X-Men, often making fun of his own stereotypical comic book plotlines and breaking the fourth wall to directly address the readers (which was vaguely alluded to in one of Wolverine’s post-credit scenes). But in the movie, the character who is nicknamed the “Merc with a Mouth”…doesn’t even have a mouth, rendering him speechless. That’s on top of the shiny katana swords that he has attached to his arms — a far cry from the comic book character, whose only powers are regeneration and his personal knowledge of fighting skills. So what will happen in a Deadpool movie? Is seems as if they’re setting that film up to be about the character’s rise as an X-Men supervillian,which is a completely new storyline not in tune with the comic book. I’d muchrather a film based on the original Deadpool — the comical, mentallyinsane assassin whose snide remarks tend to get him into trouble.