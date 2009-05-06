Julianne Hough is hot in Hollywood after leaving 'Dancing With the Stars'

Perhaps leaving Dancing With the Stars after five seasons was exactly the right career choice for multi-hyphenate talent Julianne Hough. Sources tell EW.com that the professionally trained dancer and country singer is a very hot commodity in Hollywood these days. She’s in the running to star opposite Christina Aguilera in the contemporary musical Burlesque for writer-director Steven Antin. Sony’s Screen Gems division would not confirm this report, but the casting seems like a logical move considering that the film’s plot centers on an ambitious small town girl with a big voice who finds love, family, and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club, according to Variety. Sources say Hough would play one of the other burlesque dancers.