Julianne Hough is hot in Hollywood after leaving 'Dancing With the Stars'
Perhaps leaving Dancing With the Stars after five seasons was exactly the right career choice for multi-hyphenate talent Julianne Hough. Sources tell EW.com that the professionally trained dancer and country singer is a very hot commodity in Hollywood these days. She’s in the running to star opposite Christina Aguilera in the contemporary musical Burlesque for writer-director Steven Antin. Sony’s Screen Gems division would not confirm this report, but the casting seems like a logical move considering that the film’s plot centers on an ambitious small town girl with a big voice who finds love, family, and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club, according to Variety. Sources say Hough would play one of the other burlesque dancers.
But that’s not the only potential film project in Hough’s future. Sources also confirm that Hough auditioned to costar opposite Chace Crawford in Footloose for Paramount. According to the studio, no casting decision has been made, but those around town believe that she’s a front runner.
UPDATE: Sources tell EW that Hough will not be appearing in Burlesque after all. Discussions fell apart over scheduling issues.
