'Piranha 3-D': Jerry O'Connell joins the cast

The Weinstein Company’s Piranha 3-D franchise reboot continues to rack up its body count of name-brand talent. Jerry O’Connell has joined an eclectic ensemble that includes Elisabeth Shue, Richard Dreyfuss, Adam Scott (Tell Me You Love Me), and Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr. One reason this nature-run-amok shriekfest has attracted such a high caliber of talent is French director Alexandre Aja, whose stylish remake of The Hills Have Eyes made him a potential heir to the current lineup of arty blockbuster filmmakers like Christopher Nolan. Shooting on the Jaws-like project, which follows a group of tourists who try to fend off an attack of the carnivorous fish, starts next Monday, May 12, in Lake Havasu, Arizona.