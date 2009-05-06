Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, plays up the contrasts on her second album, letting her church-choir voice linger on lyrics that hint darkly at themes of violence, sex, and general chaos. The music behind those arresting words takes even more daring twists: Whenever you come across a sentimental string arrangement or a sugary backup vocal here, prepare yourself to hear it punctured within moments by one of Clark’s viciously distorted guitar riffs. Actor is a uniquely potent cocktail of sounds and moods that’ll get you hooked, fast. A

