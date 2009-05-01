Don't ask 'Wolverine''s Dominic Monaghan about 'Lost'

Charlie from Lost — excuse me, Dominic Monaghan from X Men Origins: Wolverine stops by The Soup tonight. If he doesn’t want to get badgered by Lost inquiries, maybe he shouldn’t go around wearing adorable, somewhat Dharma-y tees!

Seriously, when is Mankini going to win an Emmy?

EW’s Nicole Sperling predicted an $85 million haul for Wolverine in today’s Box Office Preview. Are you going this weekend, PopWatchers? Remember to bring some milk!

