Rumors that Paula Abdul will make an appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming comedy Bruno turn out to be true… maybe. The American Idol judge has confirmed on the Johnjay and Rick morning radio show in Mesa, Arizona that she had a run-in with Cohen’s flamboyant fashionista character and will likely be in the movie, which opens July 10. Check out the audio link in which Abdul breaks down her interaction with the “futuristic Captain Nemo-looking dude with a mohawk.”