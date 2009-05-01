'Jon & Kate': Jon Gosselin's friends come to his defense

Friends of Jon & Kate Plus 8’s Jon Gosselin have come to the defense of the reality star, who has recently come under scrutiny since photos of him out late with a woman (who was not his wife) surfaced. People.com reports that Pat Fagan, a bouncer at Legends Lounge, where Jon was spotted with the woman, said, “They seemed like casual friends,” adding, “There was no romantic anything. They weren’t gazing into each other eyes.” Fagan also brought up the allegations that Gosselin is splitting from his wife: “He always has his wedding band on. He talks about his kids all the time. He loves his family.” Gosselin has since come out saying the incident “showed poor judgment on my part.”