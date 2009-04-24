'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz in final talks to join 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

With Watchmen‘s Jackie Earle Haley ready to slip on Freddy Krueger’s gruesome glove in the reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the rest of the cast — i.e., the victims of Freddy’s dream-seizing killing spree — is beginning to fall into place. EW has learned that Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in Twilight and also has a recurring role on The CW’s 90210, is in final negotiations to join the cast as Dean, a well-liked, well-off high school jock. Actress Rooney Mara (Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, this fall’s Youth in Revolt) is also in final talks to join the cast as the film’s heroine, Nancy. Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and Kyle Gallner (The Haunting in Connecticut) have also signed on for the film, to be helmed by music-video director Samuel Bayer. The movie is scheduled for release on April 16, 2010.