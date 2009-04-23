Ratings: 'American Idol' wins Wednesday as 'The Unusuals' continues to struggle

American Idol’s double-elimination results show maintained its usual 23 million viewers to easily win Wednesday night for Fox. The network’s night started off well with Lie to Me during the 8 p.m. hour, although that show was down from last Wednesday‘s new episode of Bones, which aired in the same time slot and performed much better in viewership (10.8 million) and in the key demo of adults 18-49. Meanwhile, there was no good news for ABC’s new series. Better Off Ted, which had spiked a bit in viewership last week, lost half a million of those new pairs of eyes this week, and The Unusuals continued to lose its audience with its second new episode of the week. Tuesday night‘s installment attracted only 5.3 million viewers, and Wednesday’s audience was down 26 percent from the cop show’s April 8 premiere.