'Paper Heart'? 'Taking Woodstock'? What will be this summer's indie sleeper hit?

Every summer there seems to be at least one: a sleeper indie film released among the X-Mens, Transformers, and Harry Potters that manages to break out in a (relatively) big way. Think Little Miss Sunshine, or Once, or even last year’s The Visitor.Since it’s always fun to speculate, which movie do you think willfollow suit this year? After watching the just-released trailer forreal-life couple Charlyne Yi and Michael Cera’s pseudo-documentary Paper Heart,I think it has a shot. The film looks cute, it’s got a novel premise, and it charmed the pants offLisa Schwarzbaum at Sundance. While most have no doubt grown tired ofCera’s aww-shucks wimpy-kid routine, Yi’s goofball charm has putthat film on my radar…

Then again, maybe Paper Heart is too indie. That being the case, safer bets would be the dramedies Away We Go, (500) Days of Summer, and Taking Woodstock. All three feature faces we love (John Krasinski, Zooey Deschanel, and Demetri Martin), have already debuted fantastic trailers, and seem to be exactly the type of counter-programming people look for when they tire of superheroes, computer-animated critters, and ginormous CGI robots. Then again, Nia Vardalos, a.k.a. the brain behind one of the highest-grossing indie films of all time (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), is releasing another movie this summer. It’s called My Life in Ruins. She could be a factor, too.